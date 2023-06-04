Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 04 June |
The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope prays for the hundreds of victims of India train crash

Pope Francis delivers the Regina Coeli prayer on May 28, 2023 from the window of the apostolic palace

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

I.Media for Aleteia - published on 06/04/23

Pope Francis asks for the divine gifts of courage and consolation, and that the Father will welcome into his Kingdom the departed.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:
Just one verse each day.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox

“May the heavenly Father welcome into his kingdom the souls of the departed,” said Pope Francis after the Angelus prayer on June 3, 2023, referring to the train disaster that claimed almost 300 lives and injured more than 900 two days ago in the northeastern Indian state of Odisha.

“I assure you of my prayers for the many victims … I am close to the injured and to their loved ones,” Pope Francis said.

He had already expressed his closeness to the victims of the disaster the previous day in a telegram addressed to the Apostolic Nuncio to India, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli. In that text, he prayed for the “divine gifts of courage and consolation” for the injured and those helping the victims.

The June 1, 2023, disaster was one of the most serious in recent world history. Railway accidents are frequent in India, and sometimes particularly deadly due to the overload of passengers.

In 1981, almost 1,000 people died when seven carriages of a train fell off a bridge in the eastern state of Bihar.

India, which is fast becoming the world’s leading demographic power, overtaking China, could receive a visit from Pope Francis in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the Vatican in 2021, extended an invitation to the Pontiff to visit the country-continent, where the Christian minority struggles to have its rights recognized in the face of the ruling Hindu nationalist party.

After the Angelus, the Pope also greeted a group of carabinieri, thanking them for their “daily closeness to the people,” and entrusting them and their families to the protection of the “Virgo Fidelis.”

As he does every Sunday, he also entrusted to the Virgin Mary “the populations afflicted by the scourge of war, especially the dear and martyred Ukraine.”

Teresa Maria Fernandez
Read more:Tourist who dies in India donates her organs to save 5 people
CANONISATION-Vatican-on-May-15-2022-Antoine-Mekary-ALETEIA-AM_5648.jpg
Read more:India’s first lay martyr is canonized a saint
Tags:
IndiaNatural or Human Disasters
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.