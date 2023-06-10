Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 10 June |
Saint of the Day: St. Ithamar of Rochester
Pope still doing well, won’t pray Sunday Angelus publicly

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 06/10/23

Doctors want Pope Francis to minimize movement so that the abdomen heals optimally.

The mid-Saturday update on Pope Francis’ health continues to give good reports.

The Pope’s post-operative recovery continues to proceed normally and he is now on a semi-liquid diet. He has no fever and his heart rate and blood pressure values are stable. His post-operative blood tests and chest x-ray results are also good, the medical team reported.

The Pope had surgery on Wednesday afternoon, June 7, for an intestinal hernia with risk of occlusion.

The Vatican press office stated that the Pope is following “a cautious convalescence that aims to minimize strain on the abdominal wall to allow the implanted prosthetic mesh and muscle fascia repair to heal optimally.” And in order to minimize any physical movement that can put strain on the area operated upon, doctors have recommended the Pope refrain from leading Sunday’s customary Angelus prayer publicly. Instead, the Pope will say the Marian prayer in private, “uniting himself spiritually with affection and gratitude to the faithful, wherever they may be, who wish to accompany him.”

Accompanying the medical health bulletin today, a live press briefing took place with the surgeon who operated on the Pope, Professor Sergio Alfieri.

During the briefing, Dr. Alfieri emphasized that the Pope’s overall recovery is going well and that Pope has no underlying serious health problems. He also said the surgery was not a result of an emergency, but only decided upon very recently due to increasing pain. The surgeon has also recommended the Pope stay in hospital all next week to assure the healing process continues well, so that he can return to his public pastoral activities in the best physical condition possible. 

Pope Francis health
