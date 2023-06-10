Pope still doing well, won’t pray Sunday Angelus publicly

Doctors want Pope Francis to minimize movement so that the abdomen heals optimally.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day? Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:

Just one verse each day. Click to bring God's word to your inbox

The mid-Saturday update on Pope Francis’ health continues to give good reports.

The Pope’s post-operative recovery continues to proceed normally and he is now on a semi-liquid diet. He has no fever and his heart rate and blood pressure values are stable. His post-operative blood tests and chest x-ray results are also good, the medical team reported.

The Pope had surgery on Wednesday afternoon, June 7, for an intestinal hernia with risk of occlusion.

The Vatican press office stated that the Pope is following “a cautious convalescence that aims to minimize strain on the abdominal wall to allow the implanted prosthetic mesh and muscle fascia repair to heal optimally.” And in order to minimize any physical movement that can put strain on the area operated upon, doctors have recommended the Pope refrain from leading Sunday’s customary Angelus prayer publicly. Instead, the Pope will say the Marian prayer in private, “uniting himself spiritually with affection and gratitude to the faithful, wherever they may be, who wish to accompany him.”