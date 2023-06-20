Celebrating St. Peter at St. Peter’s Square and Basilica

St. Peter’s Basilica has organized several events leading up to St. Peter’s feast day, celebrated with St. Paul on June 29. Aleteia gives you a glimpse!

St. Peter’s Basilica is the site of several events to commemorate its patron saint in the weeks leading up to his feast day, celebrated, along with St. Paul, on June 29. These celebrations range from a “Stations of Peter” candlelit procession to a novena and prayer vigil.

Aleteia takes you on a journey through these commemorations.

On Saturday, June 17 and June 24, St. Peter’s Square is the site of a candlelit procession inspired by the “Via Crucis,” the Stations of the Cross. However, instead it is called the “Via Petri” and the 12 stations it features revisit the life of Peter the Apostle through prayers and readings from the Bible.

As the faithful walked through the Square on June 17, images depicting the life of the first Bishop of Rome were projected on two screens. The celebration was led by Monsignor Flavio De Medeiros, a canon of St. Peter’s Basilica, meaning one of the priests responsible for the liturgy and pastoral activities of this important Church.

The second edition will be held this coming Saturday, June 24 at 9 p.m.

Every Wednesday of June at 4 p.m. the faithful can also participate in the “Petrine itineraries,” meaning short pilgrimage routes inside St. Peter’s Basilica where they can pray before the images of Peter the Apostle. Other events planned include a novena dedicated to St. Peter, which will be recited from June 20 to 28, inside the Basilica at 5 p.m.

Lastly there will be a prayer vigil on St. Peter’s Square at 9 p.m. on June 28 to prepare for the feast of St. Peter and Paul. The Archpriest of the Basilica, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, as well the Vicar of Rome, Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, are both expected to participate.

