In a video, Pope reassures that he will go to World Youth Day

“I am ready!” assures Pope Francis, backpack in hand, in a video sent to future World Youth Day (WYD) participants, on June 22, 2023. “Some people think that because of my illness I cannot go, but the doctor told me I can, so I will be with you,” he said, referring to his recent hospitalization for an intestinal hernia. WYD will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from August 1 to 6.