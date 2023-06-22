Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 22 June |
Saint of the Day: Sts John Fisher and Thomas More
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

In a video, Pope reassures that he will go to World Youth Day

Papież z wolontariuszami Światowych Dni Młodzieży w Krakowie

© Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk | Flickr | CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

#image_title

I.Media for Aleteia - published on 06/22/23

"Some people think that because of my illness I cannot go, but the doctor told me I can, so I will be with you," the Pope said in a video to young people.

“I am ready!” assures Pope Francis, backpack in hand, in a video sent to future World Youth Day (WYD) participants, on June 22, 2023. “Some people think that because of my illness I cannot go, but the doctor told me I can, so I will be with you,” he said, referring to his recent hospitalization for an intestinal hernia. WYD will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from August 1 to 6. 

“I already have everything. I can’t wait to go,” says the Pontiff, a big smile on his face, even though he has at times seems fatigued from his recent medical ordeal. The Pope was hospitalized for 10 days from June 7 to 16, after being operated for an intestinal hernia with risk of occlusion. 

“Right now [WYD] is the point we need to look towards, where you young people need to look to. Onward! There are 40 days, like a Lent, until the Lisbon meeting,” the Pope said, encouraging Catholic youth around the world to get ready.

He asks them also to not “listen to those who reduce life to ideas” as they “have lost the joy of life and the joy of encounter.” 

Instead the Pope asks the young people to speak with “the three languages of life”: of the head, of the heart, and of the hands. “The language of the head to think clearly about what we feel and do. The language of the heart to feel well, deeply, what we think and do. The language of the hands to realize what we feel and think,” he explained. 

Tags:
Pope FrancisWorld Youth DayYouth
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.