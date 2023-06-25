Pope laments prison riot in Honduras

Fighting broke out between rival gangs in a women's penitentiary, leaving nearly 50 women dead.

Pope Francis mourned the victims of a prison riot in Honduras that brought the death of nearly 50 women.

I was very saddened by what happened a few days ago in the women’s Penitentiary Centre of Támara in Honduras. Terrible violence between rival gangs caused death and suffering. I pray for the deceased; I pray for their families. May the Virgin of Suyapa, Mother of Honduras, help hearts to open themselves to reconciliation and to create space for fraternal co-existence, even within prisons.

This was the Pope’s prayer this June 25 after he prayed the midday Angelus with those gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Along with El Salvador and Guatemala, Honduras is a major route for cocaine coming from growers in South America to buyers in the United States.

Gang violence is soaring in the country.

Rival gangs in the prison began a fight, resulting in fires being set. Most of the victims died in the flames, but others were beaten to death, shot or stabbed.