Our Lord wants us to rest. He is practical -- caring for our spiritual, mental, and physical condition.

The Gospel for this Sunday is Matthew 11:25-30

1. Word of introduction

Reading this Gospel passage or listening to it with attention, we realize it is practical. Jesus is not talking about abstract matters but focuses on social issues that affect everyone. And they are as relevant today as they were in the past, because they concern life.

2. Keywords

At that time, Jesus exclaimed: I give praise to you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned, you have revealed them to little ones.

Little ones (in Greek, “nepioi“) are not uneducated people. This word means children or other people with the simplicity of a child who are not inwardly corrupted and have retained their inner innocence despite the passing years. It is to these people that God reveals his mysteries.

In the spirit of the teaching of the Catholic Church, we can say that such people live in sanctifying grace. They are in a constant relationship with God. Should sin interrupt this relationship, they immediately arise in the sacrament of confession. And all this is done to be in communion with the Lord God.

Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves.

Jesus does not leave people alone with their problems but invites all of us to come to him. He says he will comfort us, literally “make us rest” (Greek “anapauo“). He is practical, caring for our spiritual, mental, and physical condition.

At the same time, Jesus sets an example. He says, “Learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart.” The Greek word “praus” is used in the context of people who have power, who do not abuse it, but are known for being good people to others. It is the true meaning of humility, which is active and focused on others and not on oneself.

3. Today

If we have problems, then we know who to go to. Jesus is waiting for us in the church and chapel and in the depths of our souls. He wants us to rest too. And vacation season is the perfect time for that. Vacation with Jesus.