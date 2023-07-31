Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 31 July |
Saint of the Day: St. Ignatius Loyola
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Miracle rescue: Man and dog saved after three months at sea

Timothy Shaddock thanks rescuer

Courtesy of Grupomar

Sarah Robsdottir - published on 07/31/23

After drifting at sea for 3 months, Timothy Shaddock and his dog, Bella, were rescued by a commercial Mexican fishing boat.

Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, a Sydney, Australia, amateur sailor, was rescued late last month by a commercial Mexican fishing boat after drifting in the Pacific Ocean for three months with his dog Bella. Photos show an emaciated Shaddock wearing a rosary around his neck and a bright smile on his face as he receives medical attention shortly before arriving in the Mexican port of Manzanillo. 

“I’m just so grateful. I’m alive,” Shaddock told Reuters TV while wearing a hot pink “Tuny” hat, representing the Grupomar tuna brand whose fishermen saved Shaddock after spotting him 1,200 miles from land in his damaged catamaran. 

timothy shaddock bella and rescuer.jpg
Timothy Shaddock and Bella with one of their rescuers.
Courtesy of Grupomar

Shaddock and Bella’s journey began in April when they set sail from the Mexican port city of La Paz with the goal of reaching French Polynesia (3,700 miles away). They were thrown off course when a storm damaged their vessel and knocked out their communication system.The two survived on rainwater, raw fish and companionship, as Shaddock praised Bella, saying she’s “amazing” and “that dog is something else.”

Finding the positive in a dire situation

Shaddock also shared how there was “a lot to like” about the experience, how he loved plunging into the sea for a swim whenever he wanted; how he enjoyed Bella’s companionship, saying she was a comfort to him even though he “expected to die” at sea. 

In a bittersweet twist of fate, Shaddock and Bella had to be separated in order for Shaddock to fly home to Australia to be reunited with his family. But fortunately, Bella was adopted by the heroic fishermen who performed the rescue, which is fitting as Shaddock explained “she’s a Mexican dog … she kept following me into the water.” 

Rescuers give medical attention to child rescued from Amazon jungle
Read more:Four siblings rescued after 40 days lost in Amazon jungle
CROSSING THE Red Sea
Read more:What is a miracle, according to the Bible?
Tags:
AnimalsInspiring storiesRosary
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.