Stray dog rescues a newborn baby abandoned in the garbage

A tiny baby girl risked being killed by wild animals in Lebanon, until an unlikely hero came to her rescue.

Recently a dog that was wandering the streets of Tripoli in Lebanon came to the “miraculous” rescue of a little girl who’d been left in a bag by someone whom the authorities believe was her mother.

The little girl had been in grave danger of being attacked by the various wild animals that roam in the area, but thankfully, her four-legged friend heard the baby’s cries and dragged her away from danger.

While the pup was carrying her to safety, the infant’s cries were heard by a passerby who immediately took her to Islamic Hospital. Doctors then transferred the baby to the Tripoli Government Hospital, where she was said to be in a stable but serious condition.

Outraged reactions

The newborn was seen to be covered in bruises and cuts in the various images that circulated online. This has understandably led to much outrage in the country and beyond, with one person commenting: “The dog has much more humanity, kindness, cunning and intelligence,” and another sharing, “animals have more compassion than humans,” according to a report in the Daily Mail.