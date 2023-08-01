Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 01 August |
Saint of the Day: St. Alphonsus Liguori
Stray dog rescues a newborn baby abandoned in the garbage

Cerith Gardiner - published on 08/01/23

A tiny baby girl risked being killed by wild animals in Lebanon, until an unlikely hero came to her rescue.

Recently a dog that was wandering the streets of Tripoli in Lebanon came to the “miraculous” rescue of a little girl who’d been left in a bag by someone whom the authorities believe was her mother.

The little girl had been in grave danger of being attacked by the various wild animals that roam in the area, but thankfully, her four-legged friend heard the baby’s cries and dragged her away from danger.

While the pup was carrying her to safety, the infant’s cries were heard by a passerby who immediately took her to Islamic Hospital. Doctors then transferred the baby to the Tripoli Government Hospital, where she was said to be in a stable but serious condition.

Outraged reactions

The newborn was seen to be covered in bruises and cuts in the various images that circulated online. This has understandably led to much outrage in the country and beyond, with one person commenting: “The dog has much more humanity, kindness, cunning and intelligence,” and another sharing, “animals have more compassion than humans,” according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Despite the widespread criticism of the baby’s parents, the story has shone a light on the dire situation for some of the Lebanese people, who are finding it more and more difficult to cope with the current economic and political situation.

Safe havens needed

While it is impossible to know what was going through the minds of the baby’s parents to actually abandon their daughter among the garbage, it highlights the need for facilities, such as the “safe haven” baby boxesthat can be found throughout the United States, where babies can be surrendered in complete anonymity and safety.

The story also reminds us that not only can help come from the most unlikely sources, but also that dogs truly are a man’s best friend. Hopefully now the baby and her furry rescuer will both find a home in which to thrive.

