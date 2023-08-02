Lady Gaga’s tribute to Tony Bennett gives much needed lesson

After the death of her friend, the singer movingly spoke of their time together and how we should all look out for our elders.

After the recent death of her friend 96-year-old Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga has written a moving tribute to the crooner, while imparting a very important message to us all.

She began her lengthy Instagram post (which is worth reading in its entirety) talking about her professional relationship with Bennett, saying:

“I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together,” adding, “with Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo.”

Lady Gaga then went on to share the impact Bennett’s outlook on life had on her personally:

“But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight.‘Straight ahead,’ he’d say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude … was always grateful. He served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world,” the pop star continued.

Lady Gaga continued to talk about how she and Bennett had developed a deep friendship while he lived with Alzheimer’s — a friendship that saw the 37-year-old singer support Bennett, who was nearly 60 years her senior, on stage for his final live performance.