Wednesday 02 August |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Joan of Aza
Spirituality
(Video) This Sunday coincides with a beautiful feast

Fr. Peter John Cameron - The Dominican Friars Foundation - July 24 - 2023

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 08/02/23

The Transfiguration is for us, not just for Jesus. Imagine your friend wins 100 million dollars ....

The feast of the Transfiguration is meant for us as it is for the Lord. It is a feast of friendship — and a friend shares everything with their friend, including goods and belongings. Jesus manifests his divinity to assure us of his desire to share it with us so as to overcome our weakness, our limitations, our fragility. We are to become what we behold.

~

Find Fr. Peter John Cameron’s reflection on the Sunday Gospel each week here.

Sunday Readings
