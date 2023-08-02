(Video) This Sunday coincides with a beautiful feast

The Transfiguration is for us, not just for Jesus. Imagine your friend wins 100 million dollars ....

The feast of the Transfiguration is meant for us as it is for the Lord. It is a feast of friendship — and a friend shares everything with their friend, including goods and belongings. Jesus manifests his divinity to assure us of his desire to share it with us so as to overcome our weakness, our limitations, our fragility. We are to become what we behold.

~

Find Fr. Peter John Cameron’s reflection on the Sunday Gospel each week here.