3 Michelin star chef has inclusive ice cream parlor in USA

Famous Spanish pastry chef Jordi Roca has an ice cream parlor in Houston that employs neurodiverse people.

In these times, the word “inclusion” is heard a lot, but less so when it comes to people with disabilities. Famous pastry chef Jordi Roca (named World’s Best Pastry Chef in 2014) suffers from cervical dystonia, a rare neurological disease that has caused him to lose his voice. In 2022, inspired by this experience,he and his wife opened a very special branch of his Rocambolesc ice cream parlor in Houston, Texas.

This branch employs people with autism and IDD (intellectual and developmental disabilities) who serve up delicious ice cream treats inspired by Chef Jordi’s desserts at El Celler de Can Roca (which has three Michelin stars).

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, Chef Jordi said that he believes it’s important to “increase public awareness through these job opportunities and support the career potential of workers.”

The initiative was made possible through an alliance with “organizations specializing in educational and training programs for people with neurological differences” in Houston. Together, they help neurodiverse teenagers and young adults succeed in their jobs, thus allowing them to have options for growth and independence in their lives.