Saturday 05 August |
The Commemoration of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. M...
An old man and a chicken walk into a bank. It’s no joke!

Chicken in bank.

Shutterstock | Altered by Aleteia

Aleteia - published on 08/05/23

The elderly man was bringing a simple token of gratitude to the bank manager for good service.

Identified as “Mr. Jesus,” a 93-year-old man presented bank manager Caroline Timóteo with an unusual gift: a live chicken.

The story, which went viral on social media throughout the week, took place in Monte Carmelo, a small city in a rural area of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. Caroline herself published the story on her LinkedIn profile. She wrote:

Around 11:45 am I see Mr. Jesus entering the bank door carrying a bag. Suddenly I hear “chirps” coming from inside the bag. And Mr. Jesus comes towards me smiling and says, “I brought a chicken for you…”

Bank manager with happy customer
Caroline Timóteo | LinkedIn

She adds that Mr. Jesus thanked her for the service and the attention he receives every time he goes to the bank. Caroline comments that “receiving such affection from customers and witnessing such satisfaction” shows that she is “on the right track.” She concludes that that “simple, friendly, and humanized service is the key to success.”

The young manager’s post has gotten more than 2,000 comments and nearly 75k reactions, most of which express appreciation for Mr. Jesus’ example of gratitude.

Caroline added to her story a photo of the moment she received the gift from the customer, noting that the publication of the image was authorized by him.

Tags:
BrazilInspiring stories
