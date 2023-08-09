Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross
Dominicans invite faithful to national Rosary pilgrimage

published on 08/09/23

On September 30, the vigil of Rosary Sunday, the friars will join with faithful from across the country.

Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph are inviting the faithful to a full-day Rosary Pilgrimage this September 30.

The national event celebrating the Rosary will be held in Washington, DC, on the Vigil of Rosary Sunday.

This event will include conferences on the Rosary preached by the friars, several hours of Eucharistic Adoration and Confessions, a recitation of the Rosary, and Mass.

The pilgrimage has already begun in a way, as a novena began January 30 to prepare for the event. A special prayer card was made available for that, found here.

The September 30 event will include well-known Dominican preachers, including Fr. Lawrence Lew and Fr. Gregory Pine.

To find a way to participate, see here: rosarypilgrimage.org.

