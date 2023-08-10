Pregnant swimming champ gives top advice for moms-to-be

While pregnant in her second trimester Heather Mohorn swam an impressive 1500 meters in just over 20 minutes.

Heather Mohorn is impressive for a number of reasons. Not only is she swimming at a competitive level while raising three children, but she has also managed to come in second place during the recent Summer Nationals, clocking just 20:10.60. during the 1500m race.

However, the swimmer had a little more buoyancy than usual, as she has reached her second trimester with baby number four.

A Facebook post from U.S. Masters Swimming stated how “she recommends pregnant women swim throughout their pregnancy to stay healthy.”

The impressive mom’s advice is in keeping with what many medical professionals recommend, not just for pregnant women, but for most people wishing to exercise — although it’s always important for any pregnant woman to check with those giving them medical care during their pregnancy.

Benefits of swimming while pregnant

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the low impact sport is particularly beneficial as it uses many of the body’s muscles, and the water also supports the weight of the body, reducing chances of straining any muscles.

Also, as swimming provides aerobic exercise, it can have a tiring effect on the swimmer. This means that after being in the pool, the pregnant mom should be able to get a good night”s sleep — something that isn’t always easy, especially in those final months!

Important points to consider

However, it’s important to note that the body may tire more quickly when pregnant, so be careful to swim in areas where you won’t find yourself stranded. And the the water should not be too warm, as it’s vital for the body temperature to not go higher than 102.2°F (39°C).

Likewise, if the water is too cold this may cause the body to go into shock. Therefore a expectant moms should be prudent when swimming in lakes or oceans.

A few extra tips …

Be careful with those slippery floors!

Wear a comfortable swimsuit for your growing bump.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Don’t swim unaccompanied if no lifeguard is on duty.