Baby makes his own baptism most memorable!

11-month-old Sullivan got up to mischief when being welcomed into the Catholic Church and became an internet star.

Taking children to church is not always smooth sailing. In fact, lots of parents can be quite anxious when their kids misbehave. We’ve tried to give some helpful tips before. However, even with the best intentions, things don’t always go according to plan, as a couple recently discovered.

In a TikTok video that has been watched by over 4.5 million people, a little boy, Sullivan, couldn’t help but let his baptism get out of hand … quite literally!

Oh, no he didn’t!

In the short video, the little boy swats the ritual book the priest is using out of his hands. The book fell directly into the baptismal font. The shock on his parents’ face expressed the horror most parents would have felt. Unperturbed, the priest carried right on with the little boy’s baptism.

The sacrament, which was taking place at Our Lady of Pompeii, in Lancaster, New York, was completed. Sullivan’s mom, Candace Williams shared with Todaythat the priest “was a champ. He picked the book right back up and kept going.”