Hear 1.5M young people praying before the Eucharist at WYD

The faith in and love for the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist that these young Catholics have speaks volumes without a word.

Yes, your cell phone or computer is turned up. And no — there’s nothing wrong with your hearing.

Click here to see the video on Facebook Reels.

That silence is the sound of 1.5 million young people praying before Our Lord in the Eucharist on August 6 at the World Youth Day Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. The exciting three-day event was kicked off by Pope Francis on August 3 and included many speakers, musical artists, and special guests featured extensively at Aleteia.

And while just about all the social media and news coverage of the lively conference is sure to inspire, there’s something particularly remarkable about this 90-second reel shared by the media outlet Sancta Familia. Not only is it breathtaking to capture a moment of silence in the midst of such an expansive crowd —but what this silence speaks of is most profound: The young people’s faith in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

The inspirational clip also brings to mind the universality of our faith — that all Catholics are united as one, throughout time and space.

No matter where you are in life or in your faith, be encouraged by your brothers and sisters in Christ who met in Lisbon recently. Let this 90-second reel kindle in your heart a deeper love for Jesus in the Sacrament and perhaps even motivate you to visit your local adoration chapel for some time with Our Lord.

There is some more footage of the faithful kneeling in silent prayer circulating TikTok, also from the Sancta Familia Media group. This one has a few more clips of the events, such as Pope Francis’ arrival, the vigil Mass, and a great look at the scores of faithful young people who gathered in Portugal.