Toby Mac’s backup singer takes center stage in “Big God”

Terrian Woods is erupting onto the scene with a faith-filled pop anthem that's taking the Christian music world by storm.

A musician never knows when their big break might occur. We’ve seen Lauren Daigle rise from obscurity to become the longest holder of the #1 slot on Billboard’s Christian Hot 100 chart. We’ve seen Katy Nichole explode to stardom from a short TikTok video of her at the piano. Now, we’re witnessing the rise of Terrian, a faith-filled singer who got her start as a backup singer for Toby Mac.

Terrian Woods, known professionally as simply Terrian, is a singer who’s been working in the Christian music scene for a few years now, with several solo releases while she keeps up with her day job singing support for Mac. Now she’s gaining traction with her first big hit, “Big God.”

The tune – written by Terrian alongside industry mainstays like Benji Cowart, Jordan Mohilowski, and the hitmaker himself, Toby Mac – is an energetic song of faith that focuses on the grandness of God and his propensity for love. The tune was released in March, during the heart of Lent 2023, and has been popular ever since, drawing 1.5 million views in just a few months.

The tune is driven by Terrian’s silky smooth voice, which she really shows off in the latter half during the bridge. Her high belting notes are effortless and her melisma is rich and flexible. With a style brimming with pop elements and a fun, colorful music video, “Big God” is just the kind of song that keeps Christian music in the conversation when regarding secular pop.

In an interview with K-Love, Terrian said of “Big Love”:

“Sometimes you can convince yourself that your problems are bigger than God, and it’s just not true. He sees things in a way we don’t see it,” Terrian explains of the message behind the confident track that wields a vibe. “I like that the song is upbeat, but lyrically, it means a lot. It’s gotten me out of bed a few times, just listening to it.”

Terrian is still a budding artist in the genre, but her YouTube page is already filled with a few dozen recordings of her songs, both studio versions and live renditions to give viewers a good look at her live musical skills. Visit Terrian’s official website to keep up with all her upcoming releases.