Pope: Let’s pray for moms suffering over their kids’ choices

The Holy Father pointed to a "strong woman, a good woman" as an intercessor for all moms today.
Pope Francis remembered the saint that is celebrated today, a mother known for “her prayers and her tears.”
Today we remember Saint Monica, mother of Saint Augustine: With her prayers and her tears, she asked the Lord for the conversion of her son; a strong woman, a good woman!
The Holy Father used the feast as an invitation to pray for moms:
Let us pray for the many mothers who suffer when their children are a little lost or who find themselves on difficult paths in life.