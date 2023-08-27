Pope: Let’s pray for moms suffering over their kids’ choices

The Holy Father pointed to a "strong woman, a good woman" as an intercessor for all moms today.

Pope Francis remembered the saint that is celebrated today, a mother known for “her prayers and her tears.”

Today we remember Saint Monica, mother of Saint Augustine: With her prayers and her tears, she asked the Lord for the conversion of her son; a strong woman, a good woman!

The Holy Father used the feast as an invitation to pray for moms: