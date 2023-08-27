Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Monica
Pope: Let’s pray for moms suffering over their kids’ choices

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 08/27/23

The Holy Father pointed to a "strong woman, a good woman" as an intercessor for all moms today.

Pope Francis remembered the saint that is celebrated today, a mother known for “her prayers and her tears.”

Today we remember Saint Monica, mother of Saint Augustine: With her prayers and her tears, she asked the Lord for the conversion of her son; a strong woman, a good woman!

The Holy Father used the feast as an invitation to pray for moms:

Let us pray for the many mothers who suffer when their children are a little lost or who find themselves on difficult paths in life.

Saints Augustine and Monica
MONICA
