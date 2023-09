Jesus predicts his Passion, and Peter rebukes Jesus

Jesus predicts his Passion, and Peter rebukes Jesus: God forbid, Lord! No such thing shall ever happen to you. Jesus replies: Get behind me, Satan!

But why? Peter was just trying to protect his friend.

What is the best thing we can do for our friend? Possibly … jumping out of an airplane?

~

Find Fr. Peter John Cameron’s reflection on the Sunday Gospel each week here.