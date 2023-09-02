The Rock shares two vital lessons he learned from his father

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson responded to fans' questions with some very personal anecdotes.

Dwayne Johnson is loved by many of his fans for not only his tremendous strength and talent, but also the way he takes time to interact with them.

In between filming, the actor and retired wrestler is often busy sharing stories of his family life, as well as donating substantial sums of money to worthy causes.

Recently Johnson took to social media to wish his father a happy heavenly birthday. The post garnered the same question from many of his fans who asked the dad-of-three what the best lessons were that he’d learned from his late-father — fellow wrestler Rocky Johnson.

In true “The Rock” style, Johnson made a video in response to the question while in the gym. His answer was honest — with a little colorful language here and there — and it came from the heart, as you can see in the post below: