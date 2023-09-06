Hungary honors St. Stephen with cross of light in the sky

A show of fireworks and drones with lights celebrating the holy king included a huge cross in the sky in front of the Hungarian Parliament.

On Sunday, August 20, Hungary was celebrating St. Stephen. It’s the date on which the holy King of Hungary was canonized in 1083. In addition to the usual fireworks displays, Hungarians were treated to a unique spectacle. Drones formed a gigantic cross in the Budapest skies in front of the Hungarian Parliament.

The Christian faith remains firmly rooted in Hungary. Pope Francis paid tribute to the Hungarian people in May 2023, at the end of his apostolic visit to the country from April 28 to 30.