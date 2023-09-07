Pageant winner’s inspiring pro-life response

The beautiful-inside-and-out young mother of 7 has gone viral for her incredibly powerful response when she won the Mrs. American 2023 pageant in August.

As a mom of 7 young children and first-generation rancher, Hannah Neeleman is an inspiring example of honest hard work and devotion to family.

She never takes herself too seriously, sharing videos of herself dancing in the kitchen (she is a Juilliard-trained ballerina) and coming home from a pageant to milk the cow in her winner’s crown.

When asked “When have you felt the most empowered?” Neeleman movingly described her children’s births, saying: