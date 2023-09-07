Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Cloud
Pageant winner’s inspiring pro-life response

Hannah Neeleman

ballerinafarm | Instagram

Theresa Civantos Barber - published on 09/07/23

The beautiful-inside-and-out young mother of 7 has gone viral for her incredibly powerful response when she won the Mrs. American 2023 pageant in August.

As a mom of 7 young children and first-generation rancher, Hannah Neeleman is an inspiring example of honest hard work and devotion to family. 

She never takes herself too seriously, sharing videos of herself dancing in the kitchen (she is a Juilliard-trained ballerina) and coming home from a pageant to milk the cow in her winner’s crown.

Now the beautiful-inside-and-out young mother has gone viral for her incredibly powerful response when she won the Mrs. American 2023 pageant in August. 

When asked “When have you felt the most empowered?” Neeleman movingly described her children’s births, saying:

I have felt this feeling seven times now, as I bring these sacred souls to the earth. After I hold that newborn baby in my arms, the feeling of motherhood and bringing them into the earth is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt.

She received a standing ovation from the audience for her unexpected and heartfelt reply.

Many mothers know that feeling of euphoria and joy when your newborn baby is laid in your arms, yet giving birth might not be what most people think of as “empowering.” Neeleman’s response honors the beauty and strength of motherhood in a way we don’t always hear.

Not surprisingly, her response went viral, as mothers everywhere felt that her words captured their own experiences of giving birth. 

Hannah shares joy and beauty at Ballerina Farm

Hannah and her husband, Daniel, run their own ranch in Kamas, Utah, called “Ballerina Farm,” where they sell ranch-raised meat and kitchen supplies. You can catch up on their beautiful life raising their seven kids via Hannah’s Instagram page.

Her hands-on cooking videos are especially popular—think farm-to-table foods, sourdough baking, and everything fresh and made from scratch. In a recent cooking video, she wrote:

I’ve always liked to swoon Daniel with good cooking. And since this week is our 12 year anniversary I’ve been hip-deep in pans and dishes. 😎His favorite meal is chicken parmigiana, not a small ask. This year I upped the ante by rolling out homemade pasta, which made all the difference. Happy anniversary 😘

Hannah Neeleman shares behind the scenes moments from the pageant, sweet and funny moments with her darling family, and the everyday joy of being a happy wife and mother. 

Certainly her life is not easy, raising a large family while operating a busy ranch alongside her husband — she milks their cow twice a day herself! 

But Hannah has eyes to see and notice the good and beautiful things around her, and her contentment is contagious for all of us. 

