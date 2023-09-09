How to prepare spiritually for hurricanes and bad weather

Courage, perseverance, prudence and hope are needed to face these scary weather situations, such as hurricanes and bad storms.

A saying goes that “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothing,” and while that can be true in certain situations, bad weather does come in the severe form of hurricanes, wildfires, blizzards, and other natural disasters.

There are lots of steps to prepare physically for a hurricane or bad storm, such as covering windows and filling clean containers with drinking water.

But what about spiritual preparation for natural disasters? Courage, perseverance, prudence and hope are needed to face these scary weather situations.

“Christ asleep during the tempest,” Eugene Delacroix, 1853 Metropolitan Museum of Art | Public Domain

If you’re facing a spell of bad weather, here are four prayers to prepare yourself spiritually. And know that our prayers are with you!

Prayer to St. Medard, Patron Saint against Bad Weather

Legend says that when he was a child, Medard was once sheltered from the rain by a hovering eagle. This is his most common depiction in art, and led to his patronage of good weather, against bad weather, and for people who work outdoors.

Jesus My Lord, St. Medard served as a bishop during very difficult times, and his long life of spiritual leadership created a tremendous impression on the people. Because of his patronage against bad weather, I ask him to intercede for me during the storms of my life as well as the storms in nature. Protect me and my home. And Lord, help the victims of hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and other natural disasters. Send in more helpers and multiply the supplies that are needed for their aid. You calmed the storm on the Sea of Galilee; deliver us from the storms that are raging around us now. St. Medard, pray for us. Amen.

Prayer for Protection against Storms and Floods

From Catholic Online Prayers

Graciously hear us, O Lord, when we call upon You, and grant unto our supplications a calm atmosphere, that we, who are justly afflicted for our sins, may, by Your protecting mercy, experience pardon. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

The Prayer or Blessing against Storms

This prayer can be traced to St. Anthony of Padua.

(At each ‘†’, make the Sign of the Cross)

Jesus Christ a King of Glory has come in Peace.† God became man,† and the Word was made flesh.† Christ was born of a Virgin.† Christ suffered.† Christ was crucified.† Christ died.† Christ rose from the dead.† Christ ascended into Heaven.† Christ conquers.† Christ reigns.† Christ orders.† May Christ protect us from all storms and lightning† Christ went through their midst in Peace,† and the word was made flesh.† Christ is with us with Mary.† Flee you enemy spirits because the Lion of the Generation of Judah, the Root of David, has won.† Holy God!† Holy Powerful God!† Holy Immortal God!† Have mercy on us. Amen!

A Prayer for Hurricane Season

From A Catholic Life