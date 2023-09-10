Pope prays for Morocco as death toll climbs

"May concrete help on the part of everyone support the population at this tragic time: Let us be close to the people of Morocco!"

I wish to express my proximity to the dear people of Morocco, stricken by a devastating earthquake. I pray for the injured, for those who have lost their lives – so many! – and for their relatives. I thank the rescue workers and those who are working to alleviate the suffering of the people; may concrete help on the part of everyone support the population at this tragic time: Let us be close to the people of Morocco!

Pope Francis made this appeal after leading the midday Angelus this September 10.

More than 2,000 people have already been found dead after the 6.8 quake that hit Friday night. The quake was centered about 50 miles from the southern city of Marrakesh.

Today, aftershocks of magnitude 4.5 have hit the region.

The nation has declared three days of mourning.