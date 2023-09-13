The former striker, Ronaldo Nazario, shared his delight at finally joining the Catholic Church.

Soccer players are more usually in the press for their impressive skills, or a love scandal of some sort. It was therefore great to see one of the soccer’s greatest legends, Ronaldo Nazario, in the media for some very happy news!

The Brazilian shared images of his recent baptism at the church of Father Fábio de Melo, in São Paulo on social media. And it was lovely to see that it seemed a low-key affair, far from the glitz that came with his incredible soccer career.

Ronaldo, as he is known by his millions of fans, shared in his native Brazilian Portuguese:

Today is a very special day. I have been baptized! The Christian faith has always been a fundamental part of my life since I was a child, although I had not yet been baptized. With the sacrament, I feel truly regenerated as a child of God—in a new, more conscious, deeper way.”

He went on to say: