(Video) The Rosary that lets you follow Our Lady of Sorrows

The Seven Sorrows Rosary is a special way to meditate upon the Seven Sorrows of Mary and enter into the heart of Our Lady.

On September 15th, the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, many people will pull out an unusual looking Rosary that is similar to, but not quite like, a traditional Rosary. The Seven Sorrows Rosary had its origin around 1617 as a spiritual exercise among the Servites – officially, the Order of Servants of Mary. You may also hear the Seven Sorrows Rosary prayer referred to as the Chaplet of the Seven Sorrows.

It has become a way to meditate upon the sufferings of Mary. As its name indicates, the Rosary has seven sorrows that one meditates upon.

The Prophecy of Simeon

The Flight into Egypt

The loss of the child Jesus in the Temple

The meeting of Jesus and Mary on the Way of the Cross

The Crucifixion and Death of Jesus

The taking down of the Body of Jesus from the Cross and preparation for burial

The burial of Jesus

Meditating upon each of the seven sorrows (just like you would one of the mysteries of the Rosary), you begin with an Our Father, then pray a Hail Mary seven times for each sorrow and pray one Glory Be.

Learn more in the video above. Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us!