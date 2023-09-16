Pope Francis and Bill Clinton to have discussion at CGI 2023

The meeting between the two leaders will launch a partnership between the Clinton Foundation and the Vatican children's hospital.

The Patrons of Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, the newly established non-profit organization that supports the works of the Vatican’s pediatric hospital, is preparing to enter into a partnership with the Clinton Foundation. To this end, the group will attend the upcoming Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023, which will include a special remote meeting between former President Bill Clinton and Pope Francis.

According to a press release, CGI 2023 will be held on September 18 and 19, with the meeting between the two world leaders kicking off the convention at 9:15 EST. The pair are expected to discuss “the most pressing global challenges of our time,” including: climate change, the refugee crisis, the welfare of children, and the mission and projects of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital.

Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital tends to the medical needs of hundreds of children each year, free of charge. These children often suffer from very severe conditions or come from areas of the world that have been devastated by war and natural disasters. For example, over the last 18 months Bambino Gesù has treated and hosted over 2,000 Ukrainian patients along with their families.

Active in healthcare training projects in 16 countries – from South America to the far East, as well as Africa and the Middle East – Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital works tirelessly to provide developing countries with competent healthcare professionals. The projects are all worked in coordination with the state, and often draw on the resources of international humanitarian organizations.

The special projects of the hospital are supported by the Patrons, who funded the construction of a new Pediatric Palliative Care Center, inaugurated in Passoscuro, Italy, in 2022. The center is dedicated to children and adolescents with rare and incurable diseases and has hosted 300 patients and their families to date. The Patrons hope that their presence at CGI 2023, funded completely by donations, will bring their needs to the attention of an international audience.

In 2022, Pope Francis commented on the works of Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital: