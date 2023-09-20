Material stored in Caritas facility included generators donated by Vatican and humanitarian aid destined for other parts of war-torn country.
An apparent drone attack on the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday morning destroyed a warehouse with 300 tons of humanitarian aid, including some that had been recently donated by the Vatican.
The approximately 81,000-square-foot warehouse was used by the Catholic aid agency Caritas-Spes, whose executive director, Fr. Vyacheslav Grynevych, told Aleteia that material stored there was donated by families in Poland and other parts of Europe. It was destined for parts of the war-torn country, including Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson, where shops and markets have been destroyed.