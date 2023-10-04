Chicago Bishop Kevin Birmingham dies in sleep at age 51

Auxiliary had just been ordained three years ago.
Days short of his 52nd birthday, an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Chicago and former secretary to Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, died unexpectedly.
Bishop Kevin Birmingham passed away in his sleep Monday, October 2.
The Chicago Sun-Times said that the cause of Birmingham’s death was unclear, and an archdiocesan spokeswoman said foul play was not suspected.
“The Church has lost a wonderful priest and bishop today,” Cardinal Cupich said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I have lost a dear friend and valued colleague. Please keep Bishop Kevin Birmingham in your prayers as the Lord receives our brother priest into his Kingdom.”