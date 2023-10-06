Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Faith
(Video) Feel like money would solve your problems?

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 10/06/23

If only we could come by a nice inheritance check, it seems like life would get easier. But in fact, our desires go much deeper than that!

The “wicked tenants” of the parable think the only thing that will satisfy their need for happiness is inheriting the vineyard … even if it means murdering the son whom the father sends to them. The Father has sent his Son, and the world killed him out of envy.

But that is not the end of the story. For out of that gruesome death comes the possibility of unfathomable happiness. All we need do is accept the Son, who never stops coming to us from the Father. Because we don’t really want the vineyard — we want the Vine!

