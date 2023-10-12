Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 12 October |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Carlos Acutis
Visit a new shrine to Blessed Carlo Acutis (Photo gallery)

Shrine to Blessed Carlo Acutis at St. Dominic's Church in Brick Township, NJ.

John Touhey | Aleteia

John Touhey - published on 10/12/23

Aleteia visited St. Dominic's Parish in Brick Township, New Jersey to give our readers an inside look at the shrine to a holy "computer geek."

St. Dominic’s Parish in Brick Township, New Jersey, now has a shrine to Blessed Carlo Acutis. It is the first such shrine in the Diocese of Trenton.

The new shrine was dedicated on October 1, 2023. Antonia Salzano Acutis, Carlo’s mother, came from Italy to attend the day’s festivities, which included a Mass presided by Bishop David M. O’Connell of Trenton.

Following the Mass, Bishop O’Connell processed with Antonia Acutis to the new shrine, located in the narthex of the church. She carried a reliquary containing a first-class relic of Carlo Acutis, which she placed on a pedestal.

There is also a painting of Carlo Acutis, along with a prayer which reads in part:

O God our Father, we thank you for giving us Carlo, a model life for young people, and a message of love for all.

You made him fall in love with your son, Jesus, making the Eucharist his “highway to heaven.”

You gave him Mary as a beloved mother, and you made him, through the Rosary, a cantor of her tenderness.

Aleteia visited St. Dominic’s to give our readers an inside look at the new shrine. View the slideshow below to see more.

