(Video) Unhappy? Is it because you’re refusing happiness?

Fr. Peter John Cameron - The Dominican Friars Foundation - September 18 - 2023

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 10/13/23

Sometimes our lack of happiness is of our own doing.

A wedding feast symbolizes the highpoint of human joy and promise. But, according to the parable, some refuse to come. They are refusing the possibility of their own happiness.

Yet Jesus constantly invites to the wedding feast which brings hope for new beginnings. This feast reminds us of the feast of faith — the Eucharist. And we come as the Bridegroom’s beloved. He even gives us something to wear — a wedding garment that reminds us of our baptism. 

~

