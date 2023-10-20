(Video) Got a riddle not even Jesus can solve? Try him

Jesus shows the way out of every impossibility.

A group of deceitful people confront Jesus Christ with what they believe to be an impossible problem: how to be a devout religious person and a good citizen at the same time. For them, it is an insoluble contradiction — the two cancel each other out. But Jesus shows the way out of every impossibility. The answer is in the image that we are. When we live that, nothing is impossible.

~

Find Fr. Peter John Cameron’s reflection on the Sunday Gospel each week here.

And follow his series of brief reflections on prayer here.