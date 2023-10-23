Where are the “nones”? US map shows dramatic swing from 2008

“The nones are basically everywhere now and in large numbers. It’s not just isolated pockets in certain states,” says map author Ryan Burge.

The rise of the “nones,” or those who do not claim any religious affiliation, has been a highly reported topic in the Catholic world. While we can see the consequences in the pews each week, it can be hard to visualize exactly how widespread the problem is from an individual parish. Now, however, thanks to the efforts of Ryan Burge, there’s a map that illustrates just how much the American religious landscape has changed.

Reporting from the site Graphs About Religion, Burge accumulated data from The Cooperative Election Study, an annual survey from Harvard University that is highly regarded for its pool of more than 50,000 respondents. While the split of respondents by state is not perfectly even, Burge noted that there were enough respondents in each state for him to analyze the data and compare it to results of the 2008 survey.

Click here to see the map of the percentage of “nones” per state.