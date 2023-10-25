Beautiful prayer for our migrant brothers and sisters

Leaving your homeland isn’t easy. Migrants around the world who have left their homes face very difficult situations. Let’s pray that God help them in their needs.

For migrants, leaving their place of origin to seek other horizons means leaving behind everything that has made up their life. It’s not a decision taken lightly.

Sometimes families find themselves unable to earn a living wage to support themselves, or to be able to get ahead and improve their standard of living.

In many other cases, migrants leave their homeland out of necessity, fleeing conditions that make life unbearable or unsustainable, such as violence, insecurity, radical poverty, or natural disasters. They migrate to save their own lives, seeking new opportunities to live with dignity. Out of desperation, they are willing to face terrible risks to reach a land that offers hope.

Migrants crossing the Mediterranean Shutterstock | Nicolas Economou

Pope Francis has often spoken about this dire situation, and has visited refugee camps. In his message for the 2023 World Day of Migrants and Refugees, he emphasizes that “migrating should be a free choice and never the only one possible. The right to migrate, in fact, today for many has become an obligation, while there should be a right not to migrate in order to stay in one’s own land.”

We invite you to join us in praying for our brothers and sisters who have left the land of their origin:

Prayer for migrants