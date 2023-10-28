Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 28 October |
The Feast of Saints Simon and Jude Thaddeus
Pope mourns victims of Maine mass shooting

audiencja papieża Franciszka

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/East News

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/28/23

Pope Francis asks God for strength and peace for all of the United States after the "unspeakable tragedy" of latest mass shooting.

In a message to the bishop of Portland, Maine, Pope Francis responded to the “unspeakable tragedy” of the mass shooting that took place in the state this week.

The papal message to Bishop Robert Deeley is signed by the Pope’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Holy Father assured his “spiritual closeness” to all those affected, especially the families of the dead. He also assured he commends the souls of the departed to the “loving mercy of Almighty God” and is praying for the recovery of the injured and the medical personnel caring for them.

The message added:

He likewise commends the noble efforts of first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the community.

With firm trust that aided by God’s grace, we can overcome evil with good (cf Romans 12:21), the Holy Father invokes upon the people of Lewiston and indeed the entire country, Almighty God’s blessings of strength and peace.

