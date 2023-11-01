In war of nuns vs. traffickers, these 3 women are formidable

Theresa May, the former British prime minister, and British champion athlete Sir Mo Farah paid tribute to three Catholic sisters at a ceremony in London on Tuesday night, shining a spotlight on the work women religious do to combat human trafficking.
In the inaugural Sisters Anti-Trafficking Awards (SATA), consecrated women from India, Nigeria, and Thailand were recognized for their work rescuing women from networks that profit from sexual and labor trafficking.
A consortium presenting the awards spoke of the “exceptional contribution of Catholic sisters to the anti-trafficking movement.”
The honorees – Sr. Seli Thomas, SMI, from India, Sr. Patricia Ebegbulem, SSL, from Nigeria and Sr. Francoise Jiranonda, SPC, from Thailand – “have demonstrated courage, creativity, collaboration, and achievement in the protection of their communities from human trafficking,” said the hosts of the event.