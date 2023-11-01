In war of nuns vs. traffickers, these 3 women are formidable

"While many people feel powerless against this crime and look the other way, Catholic sisters are doing the work daily, bravely, humbly, across the communities all over the world"

Theresa May, the former British prime minister, and British champion athlete Sir Mo Farah paid tribute to three Catholic sisters at a ceremony in London on Tuesday night, shining a spotlight on the work women religious do to combat human trafficking.

In the inaugural Sisters Anti-Trafficking Awards (SATA), consecrated women from India, Nigeria, and Thailand were recognized for their work rescuing women from networks that profit from sexual and labor trafficking.

A consortium presenting the awards spoke of the “exceptional contribution of Catholic sisters to the anti-trafficking movement.”

The honorees – Sr. Seli Thomas, SMI, from India, Sr. Patricia Ebegbulem, SSL, from Nigeria and Sr. Francoise Jiranonda, SPC, from Thailand – “have demonstrated courage, creativity, collaboration, and achievement in the protection of their communities from human trafficking,” said the hosts of the event.