The Solemnity of All Saints
Pope sends a message to Mexico City’s metro passengers

Isabella H. de Carvalho - I.Media - published on 11/01/23

In a video broadcast in Mexico City's metro stations, the Pope encourages passengers to embrace life's adventures, despite the fatigue of daily life.

Life is a journey that bears fruit: This is what Pope Francis said to the passengers of Mexico City’s metro stations, in a video that was broadcast October 26, 2023, on the screens of the capital’s sprawling public transport network. In his brief message, the Pontiff encouraged passengers to live their journey as an “adventure” and to take care of their families.

“The journey is sometimes a routine — in the morning, walking, coming back — sometimes it is boring, sometimes it is uncomfortable, because the metro is cramped,” the Pontiff recognized, empathizing with the passengers. However he encouraged them to think about “all the adventures” that such a daily journey can bring. Almost a minute and a half long, the Pope’s message was broadcast by the network ISA TV, which has 576 screens in 70 stations across Mexico City.

“We travel with dreams, we travel with sadness, we travel out of routine, we travel feeling sleepy […] because we came home late from work and we have to leave early, and then we couldn’t even kiss our children,” he said. “I accompany you on the journey.” 

An icon of life

The commute time in Mexico City, which has more than 22 million people in the metropolitan area, and where stop-and-go traffic begins in the wee hours of the morning and lasts into the night, means that many workers leave their houses well before the children wake up, and return after they are asleep.

“This bit of travel, by metro, is an icon of each one’s life. Life is a journey, a journey that bears fruit,” the Pontiff continued. “I wish your life to be a good thing, to bear good fruits, fruits of love, of peace, of serenity, fruits of the family. Take care of the family, take care of the children and take care of the old people.”

“I’m giving you a lecture, forgive me,” Pope Francis concluded good-naturedly. “I wish you a safe journey; and by the way, pray for me. God bless you.” 

Mexico City’s metro network has 195 stations and 12 lines, and extends over 140 miles (226 km). In 2022, it was used by more than 1 billion passengers.

Pope Francis often took the metro to get around when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires. A photo showing him sitting on a folding seat in the Argentine capital’s metro went viral shortly after his election in 2013.

POPE AUDIENCE
MexicoPope Francis
