Pope sends a message to Mexico City’s metro passengers

In a video broadcast in Mexico City's metro stations, the Pope encourages passengers to embrace life's adventures, despite the fatigue of daily life.

Life is a journey that bears fruit: This is what Pope Francis said to the passengers of Mexico City’s metro stations, in a video that was broadcast October 26, 2023, on the screens of the capital’s sprawling public transport network. In his brief message, the Pontiff encouraged passengers to live their journey as an “adventure” and to take care of their families.

“The journey is sometimes a routine — in the morning, walking, coming back — sometimes it is boring, sometimes it is uncomfortable, because the metro is cramped,” the Pontiff recognized, empathizing with the passengers. However he encouraged them to think about “all the adventures” that such a daily journey can bring. Almost a minute and a half long, the Pope’s message was broadcast by the network ISA TV, which has 576 screens in 70 stations across Mexico City.