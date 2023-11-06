Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 06 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Illtud
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope Francis has a cold, but continues audiences

VATICAN-POPE-PRAYER-PEACE-SYNOD2023

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

I.Media - published on 11/06/23

In a meeting with European Rabbis this morning Pope Francis did not read the speech he had prepared due to a cold. His audience will continue as normal though.

In an audience with a delegation from the Conference of European Rabbis on November 6, 2023, Pope Francis said he was not “feeling well” and would thus not read the speech he had prepared for the occasion. The director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said the Pope “has a bit of a cold” and wanted to “greet the European rabbis individually.” The other audiences on the Pope’s agenda will continue as normal. 

“Thank you for this visit, which I like very much, but it happens that I am not feeling well and therefore prefer not to read the speech but to give it to you and for you to take it,” the Pope said in a hoarse voice, as could be heard from the audio being broadcasted live in the Holy See Press Office.

The Pontiff, who will be turning 87-years-old on December 17, had greeted his guests and welcomed them as he expressed his delight at their visit. 

“Pope Francis has a bit of a cold and a long day of audiences,” Matteo Bruni explained in a statement to journalists. The Pope had wanted to “greet the European rabbis individually and therefore delivered the address [in written form]. Otherwise, the Pope’s activities continue as normal,” he added. 

The Pontiff has several meetings today

Prior to this meeting, Pope Francis had received the President of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès i Garcia. The Spanish delegation reported that the meeting lasted around 40 minutes and that one of the topics discussed was the conflict in the Holy Land.

After the meeting with the rabbis, the Pope met with the Italian association of the Little Houses of Mercy in Gela, to whom he read his speech and added a few improvised comments.

This afternoon, the Argentine Pontiff is due to meet 7,000 children from around the world in the Paul VI Audience Hall.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized twice this year, in March for pneumonia and in June for a surgery on his abdomen. In an interview with Italian TV channel Rai1, broadcast on November 1, the Pontiff was reassuring about his health. “Now I am very well; I can eat anything,” he said, in reference to his recovering from colon surgery.

Statue John Paul II Rome
Read more:Who is on the team in charge of the pope’s health?
pope-francis-laughing-plane-press-mvd6548753_1-luca-zennaro-pool-afp1
Read more:Pope jokes he’ll cure his knee with tequila
Pope-Francis-reacts-as-he-speaks-during-a-news-conference-aboard-the-papal-plane-AFP-000_32FP6FA.jpg
Read more:Pope calls on Jesuit principle to answer repeated retirement questions
Tags:
Pope Francis healthVatican
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.