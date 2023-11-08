Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 08 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Elizabeth of the Trinity
Aleteia logo
For Her
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Lost in your closet? Check out ‘Theology of Style’

Caroline Fischer - published on 11/08/23

What do fashion and faith have in common? Lillian Fallon's new book 'Theology of Style' tackles that question and comes up with some fabulous answers.

Like you, every morning I am confronted by the perplexing question, “What should I wear today?” And while it isn’t quite as hard a question to answer as “What’s the meaning of life?” I still can’t help but wonder if fashion and faith have anything in common. A new book wonders the same thing, and the author, Lillian Fallon, has found some really interesting and helpful answers. Watch my video above to learn more.

And I highly recommend you read Lillian’s fascinating article, “Exploring fashion and faith with ‘Theology of Style'”!

Lillian Fallon and the book Theology of Style
Read more:Exploring fashion and faith with ‘Theology of Style’
WEB3-LITANY-CLOTHING.jpg
Read more:Can faith and fashion co-exist? Litany designer shares her unique mission 
Tags:
StyleTheology
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.