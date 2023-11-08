Lost in your closet? Check out ‘Theology of Style’

What do fashion and faith have in common? Lillian Fallon's new book 'Theology of Style' tackles that question and comes up with some fabulous answers.

Like you, every morning I am confronted by the perplexing question, “What should I wear today?” And while it isn’t quite as hard a question to answer as “What’s the meaning of life?” I still can’t help but wonder if fashion and faith have anything in common. A new book wonders the same thing, and the author, Lillian Fallon, has found some really interesting and helpful answers. Watch my video above to learn more.

