How are they not being selfish or greedy?

In the parable of the five wise and five foolish virgins, why don’t those with more oil simply share it with those who need it? How are they not being selfish or greedy? There is only one answer that makes sense: The only reason they do not share it is because it is something that cannot be shared ….

~

Find Fr. Peter John Cameron’s reflection on the Sunday Gospel each week here.

And follow his series of brief reflections on prayer here.