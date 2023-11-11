Dying UK baby baptized after parents feel “pull of Hell”

Pope Francis has sent a "hug" and the assurance of his prayers to 8-month-old who will be disconnected from life support, despite Vatican hospital's willingness to take her in.

The father of 8-month-old Indi Gregory says he is not religious. But he’s chosen to have his infant baptized after feeling the “pull of Hell” in their court battle to extend her life.

“When I was in the court, I felt as if Hell pulled at me,” said Dean Gregory, Indi’s dad. “I thought that if Hell exists, then Heaven must exist too.”

“It was like the devil was there,” he told an Italian newspaper. “I thought that if the devil exists, then God must exist too.”

“I have seen what hell is like and I want Indi to go to heaven.”

In fact, Dean says that he’s decided he should also be baptized. “We want to be protected in this life, and go to heaven.”

On Friday, an appeals court rejected their attempt to have Indi transferred home for her death. A judge had ruled on Wednesday that she should die at a hospital or hospice.

Dean praised the testimony of a Christian volunteer who has visited Indi every day, and who told him that baptism “opens Heaven’s gates.” He also noted the work of his legal team provided by the Christian Legal Centre.

Pope’s closeness

Meanwhile Pope Francis has assured his prayers for the infant.

The director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said that the Holy Father has expressed his closeness to Indi’s parents and to her, sending them a hug and assuring that he’s praying “for them and for her.”