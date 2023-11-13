Sometimes it's hard for non-believers to understand why Catholics have such faith in God. Here are a few ideas that might help.

Friends come in all shapes and sizes and beliefs. While some people might understand why a Catholic might believe in God — and actually have some theological knowledge — others just might not be able to grasp the notion of faith.

If you want to give a brief explanation as to your religious convictions, here are a few ways that might make things feel a little less abstract to the non-believers in your life, and that will allow them to appreciate your Catholic faith. And who knows, they might even be intrigued to look into it themselves.

The best WiFi connection ever

Well, you see, believing in God is a bit like believing in WiFi. You can’t see it, but when you connect, amazing things happen! And just like WiFi, God feels always available to me — in fact, he’s always present, waiting for me to log on. However, on a more serious note, faith is a personal journey, and for me, it’s like having a constant support system. It’s like having a friend you can’t see but who’s always there for a chat.

And just in case, if you ever find yourself in need of a celestial WiFi connection, I’ve got the password to prayers!

The ultimate pathfinder

Just like some people find comfort in the stars or a lucky charm, I find comfort in knowing there’s a bigger plan. It’s like having a GPS for my soul. Even when I take a wrong turn, I trust that there’s this heavenly recalibration happening. It might not always make sense, but it’s a journey, and I’m enjoying the scenic route.

A divine puzzle

Another way to look at it is that I imagine life as a gigantic jigsaw puzzle. And I believe God is the one holding the box cover. Naturally, I can’t see the whole picture right now, but I’m trusting that when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be a masterpiece.

Of course these explanations may seem a little basic. However, they do make the notion of faith a little more relatable, and are useful examples to give your children, too.