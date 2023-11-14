For local-level Youth Days, the Pope's message is to "rejoice in hope"

The Vatican released the Pope’s message for the 38th Youth Day on this November 14. On the years when an international gathering is not held, Youth Days are celebrated on a local level, generally on the feast of Christ the King.

The message is dedicated to hope, which the Pope calls “the little virtue.” The message is a lead-up to the Jubilee 2025, which has the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.”

Here is an excerpt. The full text can be read here.