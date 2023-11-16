Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 16 November |
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

(Video) A staggering fortune and the servants’ odd way of using it

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 11/16/23

Why would the servants take 16 years' worth of pay and .... give back to the master?

When the master in the Parable of the Talents hands over to his servants a staggering amount of money and then leaves, the servants are free to do anything they like with the fortune. But two opt to invest the funds and return the interest to the master. Why?

The parable is an invitation to a new way of life by placing our confidence in what God confides to us.

~

Find Fr. Peter John Cameron’s reflection on the Sunday Gospel each week here.

And follow his series of brief reflections on prayer here.

vineyard work
Read more:Staring at the drudgery: This is what will move you to act
POPE FRANCIS GENERAL AUDIENCE
Read more:How to use Scripture to fight a recurrent temptation or vice
Tags:
Sunday Readings
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.