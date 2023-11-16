(Video) A staggering fortune and the servants’ odd way of using it

Why would the servants take 16 years' worth of pay and .... give back to the master?

When the master in the Parable of the Talents hands over to his servants a staggering amount of money and then leaves, the servants are free to do anything they like with the fortune. But two opt to invest the funds and return the interest to the master. Why?

The parable is an invitation to a new way of life by placing our confidence in what God confides to us.

