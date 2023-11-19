How a group of teens are helping a grieving grandma

When "Grandma Peggy" lost her 15-year-old grandson, his friends stepped up in a marvelous way.

It’s always so uplifting to hear of acts of kindness, especially when they’re carried out by a group of thoughtful teens. This was the case recently when a group of adolescents started offering continued support to a grandma who was coping with the accidental death of her young grandson, Sam Crowe.

Peggy Winckowski, or Grandma Peggy as she’s affectionately known, had been cooking Wednesday breakfasts for her 15-year-old grandson, his cousin Owen, and their friends before they headed to school at Bishop DuBourg High.

The unusual tradition came about when Sam declared that his grandma’s breakfasts were tastier than the local diner the boys were attending before heading to school each Wednesday.

“I told Sam and Owen to bring their friends and I will make breakfast next Wednesday. When they were all leaving to go to school, they hugged me,” shared Winckowski with Fox News Channel 2.

From there the Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club became a firm tradition. The boys would come for a hearty breakfast and a hug from the grandma in St. Louis, Missouri. And over time the number of members started to grow.

However, in July 2022 Sam was killed while out on his moped at night, leaving the doting grandmother devastated.

A constant support

The members of the breakfast club showed up every day in the week following Sam’s death to offer their support. Soon the breakfasts started to continue, but now they have extended into something bigger.

Whenever there’s a big game, a holiday, or other special occasions, the teens always include Grandma Peggy in the mix. And what is particularly lovely to see, they’re sure to celebrate her birthday, too!

It’s not surprising when you see the level of care the grandma offers the adolescents. As one member shared with CBS Sunday Morning in the video below: “She cares for us a lot. She really cares for us.”

While for Grandma Peggy, she is sure to point out to the teens as they gather at her house: “Sam would be so proud, look at what he started.”