The Bible tells us: “Do not turn your face away from anyone who is poor.”

November 19, 2023, marks the seventh World Day of the Poor. This year’s theme is “Do not turn your face away from anyone who is poor.”

After praying the midday Angelus, the Holy Father said:

I thank those in the dioceses and parishes who have organized solidarity initiatives with people and families who struggle to make ends meet.

As has become tradition, the Pope enjoyed a lunch with representatives of these peoples and families from around the world.