5 Virtual retreats for a prayerful Advent wherever you are

The season of Advent is a beautiful time in the liturgical year, but practically speaking it’s also a really busy and packed time. It can be hard to slow down and really savor it.

Making time for a prayerful retreat can help us enter into the spirit of Advent more fully, and fortunately there are some online options available so you can make time for prayer in a way that works with your schedule.

If you’d like to take part in an Advent retreat this year, but it’s not going to work out to get to one in person, check out these 5 online retreats. They’re designed to help you have a more meaningful Advent from wherever you are in the world.

The Pray More Advent Retreat

Slow down during this busy season and reflect on your relationship with Jesus, and grow closer to Him through prayer, with this self-paced retreat featuring lots of speakers and topics.

Sacred Stillness: A Catholic Advent Retreat

Every moment seems to be full of busy-ness: shopping, wrapping gifts, planning parties. But to truly celebrate Advent—to prepare ourselves for the coming of Christ—we need time for reflection, prayer, and quiet. Block out that time on Saturday, December 2, for this online Advent retreat.

Walking by Starlight Online Retreat

Explore the attentiveness, wonder, courage and trust that the Wise Men displayed on this Advent adventure. With the help of wise men and women from Catholic tradition, travel again to Bethlehem and the Christ Child.

You Matter: A Retreat Guide for Advent

This free, online, do-it-yourself mini-retreat is designed to help you pray through Advent. This retreat guide is focused on getting to know God better, especially his personal love for you, as proven so gloriously in the great mystery of Christmas.

Living Advent Joy with Pope Francis

The Catholic Apostolate Center hosts this completely virtual Advent retreat to assist in preparation for the coming of Christ at Christmas. The retreat features reflections on Pope Francis’ richest writings on joy and how we are invited to live out our joy this Advent.