Have you prayed the Bl. Miguel Pro Chaplet?

This chaplet and the prayers attached to it are inspired by the heroic life and martyrdom of Bl. Miguel Pro.

Bl. Miguel Pro is an inspiring saint who continued to minister to Catholics in Mexico during an intense persecution by the government. After trying to secretly minister to Catholics under various disguises, he was caught and sentenced to death.

His martyrdom was photographed and was initially used to dissuade other Catholics from practicing their faith.

However, it had the opposite effect and strengthened the faith of many people and inspired them to live heroically in the midst of persecution.

After he was beatified in 1988, a Chaplet of Bl. Miguel Pro was developed and was approved by Joseph A. Fiorenza, Bishop of Galveston-Houston, on August 13, 1995.

Here are the various prayers of the chaplet, which features a medal of Bl. Miguel Pro, white beads that symbolize his purity, and red beads that symbolize his martyrdom.

Chaplet of Bl. Miguel Pro