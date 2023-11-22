Have you prayed the Bl. Miguel Pro Chaplet?

Bl. Miguel Pro is an inspiring saint who continued to minister to Catholics in Mexico during an intense persecution by the government. After trying to secretly minister to Catholics under various disguises, he was caught and sentenced to death.
His martyrdom was photographed and was initially used to dissuade other Catholics from practicing their faith.
However, it had the opposite effect and strengthened the faith of many people and inspired them to live heroically in the midst of persecution.
After he was beatified in 1988, a Chaplet of Bl. Miguel Pro was developed and was approved by Joseph A. Fiorenza, Bishop of Galveston-Houston, on August 13, 1995.
Here are the various prayers of the chaplet, which features a medal of Bl. Miguel Pro, white beads that symbolize his purity, and red beads that symbolize his martyrdom.
Chaplet of Bl. Miguel Pro
Blessed Miguel, before your death, you told your friend to ask you for favors when you were in Heaven. I beg you to intercede for me and in union with Our Lady and all the angels and saints, to ask Our Lord to grant my petition, provided that it be God’s Will. [Here mention the request.]
[on the white beads]
We honor and adore the triune God. (1 Glory Be)
We ask the Holy Spirit for guidance. (Come Holy Ghost)
We pray as Jesus taught us to pray. (1 Our Father)
We venerate with love the Virgin Mary. (1 Hail Mary)
All you angels, bless you the Lord forever.
Saint Joseph, Saint [name of your patron], and all the saints, pray for us.
[On the red beads]
Blessed Miguel, high spirited youth, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, loving son and brother, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, patient novice, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, exile from your homeland, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, prayerful religious, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, sick and suffering, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, defender of workers, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, courageous priest in hiding, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, prisoner in jail, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, forgiver of persecutors, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.
Blessed Miguel, holy martyr, pray for us. Viva Christo Rey.