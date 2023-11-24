Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 24 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Andrew Dung-Lac and the Martyrs of Vie...
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Life “is too short to be selfish,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis meets with faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

I.Media - Isabella H. de Carvalho - published on 11/24/23

“Being Christians means taking care of those who are wounded and those who are in pain, so as to kindle small lights where all seems to be lost," the Pope said.

Life “is too short to be selfish,” Pope Francis said at the Vatican on November 23, 2023, to the members of the Romena Fraternity, a group based in a parish in central Italy that offers a place of spiritual refuge to all those in need. In his speech, the Pontiff encouraged this delegation to reflect on three experiences that help the “light of the Gospel to filter through and illuminate the darkness”: welcome, care and fraternity.

Founded in 1991 by Father Luigi Verde, the Fraternity organizes several spiritual retreats and moments of prayer in the Romena Parish, a roman-style church nestled in the hills of the Tuscan countryside. Calling this picturesque place one of “encounter and fraternity, in which those who are weary and oppressed can regenerate themselves” and can “breathe the perfume of the Gospel,” Pope Francis gave the Fraternity words of encouragement that can apply to all lives. 

1
Welcome: God’s infinite love

The Pontiff reminded the audience that in order to not lose their “style of openness and welcome” and to be an “oasis of freedom,” they must keep highlighting “God’s infinite and gratuitous love for every creature.”

“The heart of the Good News is exactly this: God’s freely-given love, which does not set conditions and does not place burdens on the shoulders, but simply welcomes and loves us freely: thus is God,” the Pope explained. 

2
Care: how the Gospel shines to others

Francis then explained that “the light of the Gospel” and the Holy Spirit filter through our care for others. “The care of wounds: this is at the heart of Jesus’ action,” the Pope said, highlighting Christ’s compassion and empathy that embodies the “tenderness of the Father.”

In fact, the Pope highlighted how the Romena Fraternity has a sub-group called Naìn, of which some members were present at the audience, that focuses on supporting parents who have lost their children. “This is an immense pain, inconsolable, that must never be trivialized by empty words and superficial answers,” he said. “Instead, it is a question of knowing how to […] bring together the cry of one’s grief to Jesus who, in the small city of Nain, felt compassion for a widowed mother who had lost her son.”

“Being Christians means taking care of those who are wounded and those who are in pain, so as to kindle small lights where all seems to be lost,” he added, thanking them for their work. 

Pope Francis mass in memory of the Supreme Pontiff Benedict XVI and the Cardinals and Bishops
Read more:Pope at Mass for Benedict XVI: Jesus halts before tragedy of death (Photos)

3
Fraternity: avoid gossip and sow friendship

Fraternity is “the beauty of being together – and discovering in the face of each person a brother to love,” the Pope explained. He highlighted this as the “heart” of the Romena Fraternity’s lifestyle and their spiritual work. He encouraged them to keep “alive the dream of a fraternal, solidarity-based world” and to be “sowers of peace and social friendship.” 

“One of the worst things that contrasts this social friendship is gossip. It is an infectious illness, which does a great deal of harm: gossip destroys,” he also warned. “I know of a very good medicine for gossip, which gives good results: Bite your tongue. Because when you feel like chattering, and bite your tongue, the tongue swells and you can no longer gossip.”

In a world “marked by violence and conflicts,” he told the Fraternity to continue being a place “where people can rest their head and where each person can feel loved by God and part of a universal fraternity.” 

“Indeed, life is too short, it is too short, and I am not the one saying this, your founder says so: It is too short to be selfish,” he concluded. 

woman, hospital, bed
Read more:Fans believe new Taylor Swift song is written for moms grieving miscarriage
Tags:
Pope FrancisSpiritual LifeVatican
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.